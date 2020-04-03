Soweto and Lenasia's poor get food parcels

A healthy eating lifestyle during this crippling lockdown period will be beneficial to poor families who are the most vulnerable. This was the message from community members in Soweto and Lenasia after they received vegetable and protein-laden food parcels on Thursday from the City of Joburg and the Gauteng Legislature. This was to assist financially-strained families in both townships to have enough sustenance to last them through the 21-day national lockdown, which is in its eighth day today. The lockdown was announced last week by President Cyril Ramaphosa as a way of curbing the spread of the deadly coronavirus, which has infected nearly 1400 people in the country and claimed six lives. Sibongile*, who lives in Dobsonville, Soweto, and was with her teenage granddaughter, said she was grateful for the vegetables and two trays of eggs she received, saying the child-support and foster social grants she received will be saved since she cannot go out and do temporary domestic work.

“It has been tough for me during the lockdown because I can’t go out to find the temporary work. But I understand that the lockdown is necessary to protect us from the virus. I’m just happy now that we will have enough healthy food to last us until April 16 and beyond,” Sibongile said.

She said she lives in an informal settlement and is helping to raise three grandchildren, who were used to receiving a balanced meal during the day at school through the feeding scheme programme.

Joburg speaker Nonceba Molwele said the money used to buy the packages was wholly donated by members of the public, and the selection of families was done by ward councillors.

“Ward councillors are the representatives of the people. So they have knowledge of each family and that is why we asked them to identify homes in their wards that need assistance.”

Gauteng Legislature speaker Ntombi Mekgwe said there was already a database from the provincial Social Development Department that would be used to identify more families in the province.

* Not her real name