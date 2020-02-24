Johannesburg - A 57-year-old Soweto man is alleged to have savagely beaten his 4-year-old daughter with a belt until she died.
The man had taken the child to a clinic after the alleged beating but doctors ascertained that she was already dead and subsequently called the police who arrested him.
Sandile Gwayi, Communication Manager for the Johannesburg Health District, said when the child was brought to Chiawelo Clinic, it was established that she had been beaten with a belt.
"The child had bruises on the upper body, chest, back and neck. She also had cuts on the lips and arms," Gwayi said.
He said the child was already dead when the doctor examined her.