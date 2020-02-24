Soweto dad arrested for allegedly beating daughter, 4, to death









Johannesburg - A 57-year-old Soweto man is alleged to have savagely beaten his 4-year-old daughter with a belt until she died. The man had taken the child to a clinic after the alleged beating but doctors ascertained that she was already dead and subsequently called the police who arrested him. Sandile Gwayi, Communication Manager for the Johannesburg Health District, said when the child was brought to Chiawelo Clinic, it was established that she had been beaten with a belt. "The child had bruises on the upper body, chest, back and neck. She also had cuts on the lips and arms," Gwayi said. He said the child was already dead when the doctor examined her.

Asked what made doctors call the police, Gwayi said: "The visible injuries were not related to the history that was given by the father."

Both Gwayi and police spokesperson Colonel Kay Makhubele said they did not have information on the mother's whereabouts.

Makhubele said the man is believed to have assaulted the child on Sunday. Later the same day he took her to the clinic.

"The child was certified dead on arrival," he said, adding that the man has been charged with murder.

A post mortem examination will be conducted to establish the exact cause of death.

Last week a Mpumalanga man was arrested for allegedly killing his four children - Katlego, 9, Joyce, 7, Tshepo, 5, and Adele, 3, then dumping their bodies in bush about 5kms from their home.

Police said preliminary police investigations indicate that the father allegedly asked the driver of the scholar transport for his children and since the driver knew the father, he permitted him to take them.

The Star