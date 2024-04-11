Soweto passengers express frustration amid taxi war

The taxi war between Nancefield-Dube West Taxi Association (Nanduwe) and Witwatersrand Taxi Association (WATA) has still left Soweto commuters frustrated for the past three days. This is the situation since Gauteng MEC for Transport and Logistics, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, suspended operations of the two associations on Monday.

Commuters have expressed their anger on social media. This is what they have to say: Nonhlanhla Hlongwane, who lives in one of the affected routes, stated that she had to use the Metrorail train to work for the first time. “I woke up very early in the morning on Tuesday to arrive at work on time. “I was using the train for the first time. Luckily my manager was not angry when I arrived late. She understood that there are taxi wars where I stay,“ said Hlongwane.

Another commuter affected by the taxi dispute, explained on a Facebook post that she did not go to work. “This war between these two organisations is really leaving us stranded. Like yesterday, I was supposed to go to work, but I did not go to work today (on Tuesday). The sad part is that for some people it’s no work, no pay,” said Ntando Ndaba. Picture: Hope Mafu (screenshot) Lee Rato Mokoena wrote on a Facebook post that she arrived late at work. “I got to work at 10 in the morning, instead of 9. We had been waiting since 7am, while it was raining,” said Mokoena. Linda Ntuli stated her anger on Facebook, that she stood in the cold and waited for two hours on Monday, there was no taxi.

Picture: Hope Mafu (screenshot) Zanele Madondo also posted on Facebook, she said: “I went back to home, waited for an hour in that rain, gosh!”

Picture: Hope Mafu (screenshot) Lesedi Makhoba, from White City, said he could not commute to work, but his boss told him to work from home. Two other residents from White City, Thulisile Ngema and Sandile Mhlongo, said they had to wake up quite early, walking approximately 30 minutes to get to Inhlazane Train Station, which is further away from their place of residence, but closer to Jabulani. They said given the distance, walking was not safe, especially since mornings were getting dark with winter approaching.