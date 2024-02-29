Soweto police confirm arrest of woman linked to kidnapping and death of 4-year-old Keeya

The SAPS in Soweto have confirmed the arrest of a woman linked to the abduction and death of 4-year-old Keeya Mbulawa, who last month was allegedly kidnapped by the suspect, strangled and placed inside a travel bag. Keeya is alleged to have died after being abducted from her home in Protea Glen, Soweto, strangled and placed inside a suitcase by a known neighbour, Lindeni Nonhlelelwa Matsebula, whom the Mbulawa family knew for more than two years.

The toddler died more than a week later after the suspect allegedly strangled her with a sock and hid her inside a pink suitcase before disappearing into thin air when the mother of the child and members of the community confronted her. On Wednesday, Soweto police spokesperson Liutenant-Colonel Colonel, Mavela Masondo confirmed the woman’s arrest, adding that the suspect is scheduled to appear at the Protea Magistrate’s Court tomorrow after being spotted in the same neighbourhood of Protea Glen. “Police can confirm that the suspect, who was wanted for the kidnapping and murder of a 4-year-old child was arrested in Protea Glen on Wednesday.

“The suspect was spotted by the community member while walking in the streets of Protea Glen and police were alerted. She was then arrested. She is expected to appear before the Protea Magistrate’s Court (tomorrow), facing charges of kidnapping and murder,” Masondo said. The initial reports suggested that the suspect, who is allegedly from Swaziland, had fled to the country of birth following the January incident. Masondo revealed that a case of murder has been added to the suspect’s list of charges following an initial charge of kidnapping.