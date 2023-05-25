Soweto residents undeterred by illegal connections raid

Johannesburg - Residents of the Motsoaledi informal settlement in Soweto have vowed to connect electricity illegally once more after City Power disconnected illegal connections in the area on Wednesday. In an operation that included the police, metro police, Eskom, and City Power, the Motsoaledi informal settlement was raided, and illegal connections and stolen cables were removed.

Melita Phofolo, 64, said she had been living in the area since 1994. She said her street had paid R15 000 to an unidentified Eskom official for them to have electricity. She said the community would have no choice but to connect illegally again. "We have no choice; we are running businesses, and our children these days are studying with computers," Phofolo said. Some residents told The Star that the power that was being stolen was being taken from the Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital. They said they were aware that the illegal connections could disturb the hospital’s power supply.

"What can we do? We have been living here for many years; why are they not formalising this informal settlement? We will just pop out R800 per household for them to connect us again." "I am sitting here in a gown at this time because there are no jobs. How do they expect us to charge our phones? They are adding problems on top of problems. Where should we get the money to connect again?" asked Maria Mokgethwa. Some residents said they were unhappy that the RDP settlement near Motsoaledi was receiving electricity when the informal settlement was not.

"We know some of those that are living in the RDPs; they used to live here with us. We feel bad because some of us should be in those houses with them," said a resident who asked not to be named. The Star understands the illegal connections were made at a substation that was supplying Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital with electricity and some of the communities in those areas. City Power officials said illegal connections in Motsoaledi had cost them a large amount of money. In the last three months, City Power has replaced two mini substations at a cost of R800 000 each. During the raids, there were fears that the criminal syndicate that was responsible for the illegal connections would retaliate with weapons. But armed police and a water tanker, including two Nyalas, were ready for any eventuality.