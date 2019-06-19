Gauteng provincial government employee Patrick Bogatsu puts a sticker on a taxi that will be operating on the reopened Soweto routes. This follows the resolution of a dispute between the Nancefield Dube West Taxi Association and the Witwatersrand Taxi Association. Itumeleng English African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - ABOUT 200 taxis from two warring associations in Soweto have received stickers to identify themselves when the previously closed routes reopened this morning. The Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport gave orange stickers to members of the Nancefield Dube West Taxi Association (Nanduwe) and the Witwatersrand Taxi Association (Wata), who have been at war over routes in and around Soweto.

The identifying process, which was done at the department’s offices in the Joburg CBD, comes after Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo last week announced his decision to reopen the routes and taxi ranks.

Theo Nkonki, spokesperson for the department, told The Star that the verification was key in order to avoid the previous incidents of violence.

He said they were seeking a long-term solution.

“Once they have presented the operating licence, they will be issued with the sticker, which will make it easy to identify the taxis,” Nkonki said. He added that the taxis with stickers would be monitored by officials who would be stationed along the routes.

Gauteng National Taxi Alliance general secretary Alpheus Mlalazi said they were expecting the process to take place over three days. He added that they had drafted an agreement, together with the associations, which they hoped would be respected. He said a team would be sent out to monitor the process.

He said it had taken three months to agree on a deal and that both associations were pleased.

Vulikhaya Mtusi, a commuter from Soweto, who uses taxis daily, was relieved that the matter was getting resolved. “This means that things will be back on track and we will use taxis again with no fear,” said Mtusi.

