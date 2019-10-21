Last week, the guild served a termination of contract order on the Giannakopoulos Group, which owns more than 20 shops in the country, for bringing the company's name into disrepute.
Last year, Chris Giannakopoulos was accused of physically and verbally assaulting employees at the Sediba Super Spar in Hartbeespoort. A case where he allegedly assaulted an employee with a wooden pallet was struck off the roll in January, when the State said there was no prospect of a prosecution. He was also accused of unfair labour practices.
In January, the Spar Guild gave the Giannakopoulos Group an order that he was no longer allowed to play a role in the management and control of the shops.
Last week, the Group was served with a letter that it would no longer be allowed to run certain shops. However, it obtained a court order on Friday that allowed it to keep operating.