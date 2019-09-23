Picture: Cindy Waxa/African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - Joburg residents across the city have vowed to fight the legalisation of backyard units on residential properties. This after a new land use scheme was approved in February which combines all the former 16 municipalities and which now allows added densities, the legalisation of additional units on properties and the establishment of spaza shops in residential areas.

Residents from Fairlands to Houghton are claiming their lifestyles and their children’s future will be affected.

They claim there was not sufficient public participation and they have engaged attorneys to fight individual applications.

Said Rosemary Sandison, speaking on behalf of numerous ratepayers’ associations: “Where was the appropriate public participation - it seems there was a draft sent out for comment in 2016/17 and thereafter there were workshops with developers and town planners - not residents or communities.

“The approved document has material changes from the original draft which were not put out for ‘public’ participation. The document was accepted by council and became effective in February 2019. Some communities objected to the land use scheme in its initial draft but were never consulted again.

“Densities across the city are now law. The least impact will be that a single dwelling property can now allow two more houses to be built in the garden, the worst is that should a developer wish to build a high-density development next to your property it will be approved. If it has ‘inclusionary housing’ (including 20% of new developments going to those earning less than R7000) the developer may negotiate with council - without neighbours being part of that negotiation - to have a relaxation to no side space and extra height and less parking provision.”

There was not sufficient consideration to services in suburbs in which now, thanks to the land use scheme, developers are targeting and getting approval from the council.

Electricity, water supply, road and other infrastructure would be compromised, Sandison said.

She said spaza shops and shebeens were now permitted anywhere in a residential area without community consultation.

“We need the city to sit up and take note, treating residents with such arrogance is not correct,” she said.

At present, a ratepayer-supported organisation Joburg United for a Sustainable Tomorrow (Just) has managed, through its lawyers, to have the city’s nodal review put on hold.

In terms of the new scheme, a municipal planning tribunal must consist of officials in the full-time service of the municipality; and persons appointed by the municipal council who are not municipal officials and who have knowledge and experience of spatial planning, land use management and land development or the law related thereto.

The city’s current municipal planning tribunal is thus perceived to be unbalanced and unfair as all members are city officials employed to work toward the city mandate to densify the city.

The city, however, says the new scheme has seen the consolidation of 16 previous town planning schemes in the city. This is a legal requirement in terms of the spatial planning management act, which the city has complied to, said city spokesperson Nthatisi Modingoane.

“The land use scheme has been in operation since February 1, 2019 and public participation was conducted in the prescribed manner. The highlight of the scheme is mainly the simplified application process, the updating of terminology, considering that some of the town planning dates back to 1975,” he said.

