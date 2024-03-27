Spirit of Winnie Mandela looms large at the Market Theatre this freedom month

The Market Theatre has enlisted the services of leading South African musicians, poets and performers for the inaugural edition of ‘Legends Never Die: #IamWinnieMandea’ concert set for April 2 at this iconic venue. Among those set to honour and celebrate the rich political and freedom fighting spirit of Madikizela Madela are Napo Masheane, Langa Mavuso, Jazz sensation, Zoe Modiga, Brenda Mtambo and Morena the Squire.

The event hosted with support from the City Of Joburg’s Department of Community Development ‘Legends Never Die’ makes its global debut at the historic Market Theatre with #IAmWinnieMandela - a music driven production, marking six years since the sad passing of the celebrated Struggle icon who died aged 81. #IAmWinnieMandela musical tribute show is directed by celebrated theatre director Clive Mathibe and features giants in the South African music industry, whose specially curated performances are a poignant reminder that indeed, ‘Legends Never Die’. According to Mathibe, ‘Legends Never Die’ has been envisaged as a concert series that pays tribute to departed South African heroes who have left an indelible mark on the very fibre of the nation.

“The series launches with the #IAmWinnieMandela musical tribute show– a creatively crafted production in honour of anti-apartheid stalwart, activist and mother of the nation, Mama Winnie Madikizela-Mandela. “Even after South Africa gained freedom in 1994, Winnie was a necessary force and disruptor; a voice for the voiceless and underprivileged till the very end. Icon for social justice, equality and African pride, Winnie remains an enigmatic figure in South African society, that has influenced contemporary culture,” Mathibe adds. Mathibe has revealed also that there will be a sanitary drive attached to the concert in order to give relief to young women who are in need across the province of Gauteng and the country.