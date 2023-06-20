Spiritual leader, 66, arrested for allegedly raping a women, 30, during a cleansing ritual

Johannesburg - On April 21, a 30-year-old woman went to the home of a 66-year-old spiritual leader at Eldorado village under the Maleboho policing area at around 9.30pm, where she was allegedly raped. The police announced on Monday that the leader was nabbed by members of the Seshego SAPS Family Violence, Child Protection, and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit in connection with the alleged rape.

Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said according to the police report at this stage, the victim allegedly went to the spiritual healer for spiritual healing. He had asked if anyone needed to perform a steaming ritual, and she volunteered. "The victim went to the bedroom of the pastor's son wearing only a blanket. She found the room filled with smoke when the suspect emerged and raped her," Ledwaba said. "Afterwards, the 30-year-old victim left the room while wearing the suspect's jacket but never reported the ordeal. She reportedly suffered a mental breakdown and was diagnosed with depression after she attempted to commit suicide."

Ledwaba said the victim was referred to a facility for mental treatment until she subsequently opened up about the rape incident. The matter was reported to the local police on Thursday, June 15, 2023, and transferred to the Seshego FCS Unit for further investigations. "Swift police reaction and meticulous efforts resulted in the suspect being apprehended on Sunday, June 18, 2023, at his residence at Eldorado village in Maleboho," Ledwaba said.