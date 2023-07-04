Spokesperson Dennis Bloem is next on the Cope chopping block after ‘misconduct’

Johannesburg - The embattled Congress of the People (Cope) is expected to announce a decision on the future of the party’s spokesperson, Dennis Bloem, who is facing several charges of misconduct. The Star has seen a letter that was sent to Bloem, outlining a number of allegations against him that have led to public spats in the party and further divisions among leaders in the party.

Bloem has been suspended by the party and involved in a legal battle with some party leaders. He is believed to be part of several factions inside the party. "Despite your suspension and the application for an interdict being brought against you, you did not cease to conduct yourself outside the party outside the confines of the constitution of the party. Furthermore, on June 15, 2023, you were requested by the party to have independent mediation between yourself and the party with regard to your unlawful and unconstitutional conduct; you have failed to heed such a lawful and reasonable request," the letter said. Bloem is accused of convening a factional national committee meeting that tried to suspend Cope President Mosioa Lekota. He is also accused of abusing party funds, tampering with party structures in KwaZulu-Natal and using his role as spokesperson to divide the party.

"You have brought the party into disrepute, and consequently the party finds itself in a dysfunctional state; in light of the above, your conduct does not reflect that you still have the best interests of the party at heart," the letter said. Bloem was given until the end of June to respond to the allegations against him. The letter said he should provide reasons for Cope not to terminate his membership. The Star understands that Bloem has written to the national leaders of the party in response to the allegations. He responded to newspaper with a statement indicating that some provinces were not pleased with the suspensions and terminations of membership that were taking place in the party.

Cope's acting secretary general, Erick Mohlapamaswi, said the party was going through necessary changes that would benefit it in the long run. Mohlapamaswi declined to comment on the allegations that Bloem was facing, saying: "With due respect, I respect him, and I would not want to discuss what was leaked to the media. I do not want to respond to him through the media. Please respect the process, and we will come back to the media.“ Mohlapamaswi said the infighting within the party was destabilising Cope, but at the same time, he said the party would heal from the factional battles.