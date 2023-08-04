Springboks skipper Siya Kolisi could try for OnlyFans and score big

Lehlohonolo Mashigo The British online marketplace for purchasing rugby tickets, Live Rugby Tickets, have said they took a look at which rugby player would earn the most on the raunchy platform OnlyFans, and Springbok skipper Siya Kolisi came out tops.

According to the ticket-selling company, a group of their experts created a seed list of the top 100 rugby players and analysed Instagram and Cam Model Agency to estimate how much the hottest rugby stars could make if they chucked the ball and picked up the camera. According to what they found, Kolisi would potentially make £463 073 (about R11 million) maximum a month. “The Sharks star currently captains the South African national team. He led them to victory in the 2019 World Cup final, to become the first black captain of a World Cup-winning side in its 126-year history. He also boasts an impressive 758 377 Instagram followers, and has been named as one of the most influential Africans by the ‘New African’ magazine,” experts found.

The findings also revealed that South African professional rugby union player Cheslin Kolbe came second, and, they said, the Suntory Sungoliath Japan Rugby League player had the potential to earn more on OnlyFans than at his current club. “Kolbe is one of the highest-paid rugby players across the globe, but if he were to join the popular platform, he could earn a total of £273 060 a month with his 447 238 Instagram followers. After being recognised for his speed, agility, power and strength, Kolbe was named as the Top 14 player of the season after Toulouse won the French Championship,” the ticket company added. Two more South African rugby players made the list, with Francois “Faf” de Klerk coming in third for potentially earning more on OnlyFans than what he does.