Sta-Sof-Fro Soweto Fashion Week embraces creativity as it kicks off on a high note

The highly anticipated Sta-Sof-Fro Soweto Fashion Week got under way with an exquisite display of unparalleled work from local and international designers, hosted in the heart of one of South Africa’s most famous townships, Soweto. The intriguing line-up for the Autumn/Winter edition, which is scheduled to take place at Soweto Theatre from May 7–10, includes head-turning works by designers from diverse backgrounds.

Sta-Sof-Fro Soweto Fashion Week has made progress in embracing originality and honouring African fashion, with the ultimate goal of providing a platform for numerous designers. Sta-Sof-Fro Soweto Fashion Week. Picture: Sathia Pather ‘The Star’ attended the media preview on Tuesday night, along with renowned guests from Moscow, Russia, who will be exhibiting their artwork with that of local designers. Sta-Sof-Fro Soweto Fashion Week. Picture: Sathia Pather Sta-Sof-Fro Soweto Fashion Week’s founder, Stephen Manzini, said that while he had not expected the concept to become so widely recognised, it was a testament to their dedication of their work.

Stephen Manzini. Picture: Sathia Pather “I grew up in Joburg; Soweto has always been an iconic township. Its family is its friend here. For years, it has been part of heritage, part of families, and part of roots. That is why the concept says Soweto Fashion Week. Honestly, I did not know that it was going to fly. Over the years, we have seen that if you are determined about your brand, it can actually work,” he said. “The structure of Soweto Fashion Week is continuous. I look at the growth of the industry, not just Soweto, but how we help other townships. How do we help other spaces within the fashion industry? So for me, that is what growing the industry is, so that those people coming from school can actually join what we are doing in the promotion of designers. I am looking forward to designers coming out of school and joining us nationally and globally.” ‘The Star’ spoke to Phindile Kotane, who was elated to speak about her jewellery brand, Peachyplum.rsa, and her first-time experience at Sta-Sof-Fro Soweto Fashion Week.