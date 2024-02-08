Stars share skills at Khuma film festival

Prominent film and television stars including, Israel Makoe Matseke Zulu, Vincent Moloi, Thembile Botman and Robert Mpisi will share their skills and conduct workshops with young filmmakers from Matlosana, North West, for the inaugural Khuma Film Festival. They will conduct workshops, engage participants about the various aspects of filmmaking, and even visit the local schools to encourage learners to pursue careers in film.

Held under the banner, Inaugural Khuma Film Festival: Nurturing Talent, Fostering Community Growth, the festival takes place from February 21-24. According to Sebabatso Media, the four-day festival will showcase a diverse range of films from both emerging and established filmmakers, in a bid to celebrate the art of storytelling through the medium of film. Naomi Mokhele of Sebabatso Media and founder of the Khuma Film Festival, said the Doctor Kaunda District Municipality will be transformed into a hive of activity as the community, learners, graduates of Khuma township and surrounding areas immerse themselves into the art of filmmaking.

“The opening night of the festival will take place on the 21st of February (strictly by invitation), while the FREE workshops and screenings will commence on the 22nd until the 24th of February 2024 at the Khuma City Hall,” Mokhele said. The festival, which is made possible through a partnership with the National Film and Video Foundation (NFVF), will feature screenings of short films, documentaries, and feature-length films, covering a wide array of genres and themes. “In addition to the film screenings, there will also be panel discussions, Q&A sessions with filmmakers, workshops, schools tour, and networking opportunities for industry professionals and film enthusiasts alike. The festival also aims to provide a platform for filmmakers to share their work, connect with audiences, and engage in meaningful conversations about the power of cinema and filmmaking as a tool for social change and cultural expression,” Mokhele said.