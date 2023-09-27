State asks for postponement for further investigation in assault case against Mashatile’s VIP protectors

Johannesburg - The assault case against eight VIP protectors attached to Deputy President Paul Mashatile was postponed to November for further investigation. The suspects made a brief appearance in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court today. They are facing several charges of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, damage to property, pointing of a firearm, and obstruction of justice.

The court postponed the matter to November 9, 2023, amid a request from the prosecution. The State said it still has an identity parade to conduct as well as time to study the mobile records. State prosecutor Advocate Elize le Roux said they need more time to conclude their investigations. Making their appearance in court in August, all accused submitted affidavits indicating that they plan to plead not guilty; they also claimed that they might be targeted.

According to EWN, the court heard that all previous legal representation for the accused has withdrawn their services, and they are now going to be represented by one lawyer, M Makhubele. They are out on bail of R10 000 each. In July this year, an unknown motorist recorded a video that went viral where the eight men badly assaulted a motorist and his passengers travelling in a blue VW Polo on the N1 highway near Fourways. One victim was seen unconscious.

It was later revealed that the victims are members of the SANDF; however, they are not allowed to give interviews due to protocols. Initially, Mashatile denied being part of the convoy; however, while appearing in court, one of the officers revealed that the convoy was transporting him to his home in Midrand. The VIP Protection elements claimed that the occupants of the VW Polo were posing a danger to Mashatile. They claimed that the driver was driving too close to the car transporting the number two citizen, and said he was not moving from the fast lane.