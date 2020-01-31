With CCTV cameras throughout, good lighting and wide corridors, the world-class, high-tech facility is designed to be safe and attractive, transforming long-distance and cross-border travel.
The Johannesburg Development Agency, on behalf of the City of Johannesburg, has been implementing the construction of Jiti, a state-of-the-art, 50000m² international long-distance and cross-border transport and shopping hub.
Construction is at 85% completion and the vision of a facility is to usher in a new era for long-distance travellers, with amenities to make departure and arrival a pleasant experience.
With 3300m² devoted to retail - for large retail outlets, banks, ticketing offices, food courts and informal traders, the facility will also create a variety of economic opportunities, provide social amenities for inner city users and residents.