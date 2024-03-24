State seizes vehicles of suspected abalone trader

The Western Cape division of the high court has ordered the Hawks’ Assets Forfeiture Investigation unit, in co-operation with the National Prosecuting Authority’s Asset Forfeiture Unit, to seize goods worth R119 200 after Salum Basua was allegedly found in possession of abalone. The order was made on February 26 and was received last Thursday.

In September 2022, members of Provincial Traffic in the Western Cape were patrolling in Kuils River when they noticed a suspicious blue Volkswagen Passat. After the team searched the vehicle, refuse bags containing abalone worth R295 163 were allegedly discovered. Basua was arrested when he tried to flee the scene. The Passat, worth R49 000, was forfeited to the state. Basua was apprehended again in October 2022 allegedly in possession of 5 674 units of abalone and hence another vehicle, a black Audi S3 worth R70 200, was seized by the state.