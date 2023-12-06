Step into a whimsical world of wonder this festive season at Menlyn Park Shopping Centre

December has arrived, and there is already a significant change in decor from basic to grandly enchanting, allowing guests to bask in the beauty of this colourful Christmas season. Shopping centres are already prettied in exquisite sets, commanding one to stop and stare, and there is also a plethora of exciting Christmas activities nearing completion.

Menyln Park Shopping Centre is one of the malls reinventing holiday decor this season with themed Christmas trees that exude luxury and flair. Menlyn Park Shopping Centre. Picture: Supplied Menlyn elevates the traditional holiday staple by introducing beautiful trees designed after well-known brands such as Hendrick’s Gin. What’s ticking at Africa’s grandest shopping destination?

Below is a summary of what to anticipate: 1. The Gift of Time, Time Capsule: Bring the little ones to take their imaginations on an adventure exploring six mesmerising play-pods where each tick in the capsule has a tale to tell. 2. Themed-Christmas Trees: Marvel at trees adorned in tales and trinkets, each telling its own luxurious story.

3. Gift-Wrapping Galore: Wrap up joy and generosity, with every glittering ribbon’s proceeds going to a heart-warming cause. Menlyn Park Shopping Centre has elevated the art of gifting, offering a superior gift-wrapping service that meticulously packages each present. Furthermore, each gift can be curated with a custom-printed ribbon ensuring a truly bespoke gifting experience 4. Snap away at Menlyn’s curated Family Portrait Stations: Say ‘Cheese’ with the whole clan – yes, even your Purring Princesses and Barking Barons are welcome. 5. Live Classical Music: Let the festive rhythms lead your feet and lift your spirits as you meander through Menlyn’s magical lanes.

6. Menlyn Sky Kids Activities: An immersive outdoor playground of activities will be taking place at the Sky for the little folk. Menlyn Park Shopping Centre. Picture: Supplied The Time Capsule, located in the heart of Menlyn Park – Cavendish Court, is your ticket to exciting adventures. Explore a plethora of enthralling experiences, from the hypnotic Time Travel Cinema to the enthralling Control Room. – Imagination Pod & Control Room: Unleash creativity with interactive games and free-play areas in collaboration with our top-notch Menlyn tenants. We’ve also added a nifty component where kids will be allowed to rank some of their favourite toys of 2023, making it a breeze for parents to spot the latest toy trends.

– ﻿﻿﻿Future Library: Cosy up with classic and contemporary reads, and look out for special appearances by beloved book characters. – ﻿﻿﻿Centre Stage: Whimsy awaits with enchanting performances, and when the curtain closes, snap a selfie to remember your trip. – ﻿﻿﻿Stack a Snowman AR: Experience frosty fun like no other – craft your snowman using augmented reality!