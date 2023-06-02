Students warned to be on the lookout after monkeys attack University of Venda staff members

This comes after one reported incident where monkeys attacked a staff member next to the Faculty of Humanities, Social Sciences, and Education this week.

The University of Venda has cautioned students, staff, and its university community to be on the look out for monkeys that are violently attacking people.

Speaking about the incident, university spokesperson Dr Takalani Dzaga said that the staffer sustained injuries while fleeing from the monkeys, and he further explained that although attacks are unusual on campus, students need to exercise caution.

“The university community is also advised to change direction whenever they see a group of monkeys, for safety reasons. It is advisable that when confronted by a monkey, do not look them in the eye, instead make yourself look as big as possible, such as by spreading open your coat and backing away as quietly as possible without making sudden moves.”

The University Protection Services Directorate is working on mechanisms to deter the monkeys from accessing the campus, the institution added.