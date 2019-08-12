Jubilant South Africans welcome Thuli Madonsela and her Trek4Mandela expedition team at the OR Tambo International Airport last night. The victorious team conquered Mount Kilimanjaro Nokuthula Mbatha African News Agency (ANA)

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela has - despite going virtually blind - emerged victorious after she bravely summited Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania on Women’s day. While climbing to the peak of the highest mountain in Africa, Madonsela suffered from what was believed to be a glucose deficiency condition.

Speaking to Independent Media on her way back home yesterday, Madonsela said the condition was the worst challenge she ever thought she would face.

“Everything was going well. I was certain that I prepared for the whole thing until the final push when we were going to the summit night (Thursday). I experienced glucose shortage which at that time I didn’t know what it was. How it presented itself...my leg muscles just refused to function. The whole body became a bit wobbly and at some stage I was virtually blind. This presented difficulties to the leaders as they were not sure whether to proceed with the climb or go back,” Madonsela said.

She said the expedition leader Sibusiso Vilane was able to diagnose and manage the condition.

“Mr Vilane found that the condition was caused by a lack of sugar in my body. We then had to find as much sugar as we could to deal with the condition and I was able to continue with the climb,” she said.

Madonsela was in the second expedition of the Trek4Mandela campaign which left the country on August 4.

Family and friends sang and danced through the corridors of the OR Tambo International Airport last night as the victorious team emerged from the arrivals area.

Hugs and kisses were shared as families and friends celebrated the return of their heroes.

Despite the challenges, Madonsela described the expedition as an exhilarating experience and said she was going back next year.

She said she was assisted to summit and did not see much of the “landscape, terrain and beauty” of Kilimanjaro and hoped to see all these when she returns.

Vilane, a South African mountaineer who has led the expedition since its inception in 2012, said his experience with Madonsela showed him that he can now guide blind people.

“I had to be the voice to help her get up the mountain. I gave her instructions and she followed to what I was saying to her. She responded quite well,” he said.

The victorious team at the top of Mount Kilimanjaro. Picture: Nokuthula Mbatha African News Agency (ANA).

Vilane said when he found Madonsela, she was physically weak and had lost a lot of energy.

“It’s a good thing that I’m always prepared. I had a lot of sweet stuff in my bag. I fed her some of the sweets and supplements and within five minutes she was able to walk again.

“She pushed herself and I had to go up and down consistently making sure that she was well. It was tough leading a blind person,” Vilane said.

Imbumba Foundation chief executive Richard Mabaso said the team was a bit stretched as he had to look after Madonsela and control the other group.

“She was walking slow from the first group. I had to stay with her until Sibusiso (Vilane) came and I went to join the other group and that led to the other group stretching, and if that happens, we lose control of every situation.

“When an incident like that happens you get scared, but then again rely on the capacity and training of the people guiding us,” Mabaso said.

Those wishing to participate in next year’s Trek4Mandela expedition can contact Nkateko Mabale on 066 214 2520 or email [email protected]