Suicide has claimed 40 learners so far this year

Johannesburg - The Gauteng Education Department (GDE) revealed that there have been 40 alleged incidents of suicide in the province’s schools since the beginning of the 2023 academic year. The department believed those numbers constituted far too many young lives taken before reaching their full potential.

Of the deaths, there were more than 14 suicide attempts among learners at Tsakane Secondary School in Ekurhuleni. Some learners allegedly ingested rat poison to end their lives. Last Friday, in Brakpan, an Anzac Primary School Grade 5 learner, 11, committed suicide after she was accused of allegedly stealing R300 from her parents. The department yesterday unveiled a plan to prevent learner suicides and promote safety.

Education MEC Matome Chiloane said suicide was one of the leading causes of death among young people. Anxiety, depression, bullying, online abuse, violence and cyberbullying were contributing factors. “No less than 300 cases of learner deaths have been reported to the Gauteng Department of Education, including the 40 alleged suicides, since the start of the year,” he said.

September 10 is World Suicide Prevention Day. The GDE’s learner suicide prevention interventions include: deploying 500 Learner Support Agents to provide them with an early warning mechanism and give peer counselling to support 1 200 schools; sending an additional 120 social workers to assist with risk assessment of learners; deploying 500 Ke Moja coaches to assist with substance abuse awareness; and popularising the Childline toll-free number (116) to provide counselling free of charge for learners and teachers. He said they were joining hands with the SA Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag), Childline, the Teddy Bear Foundation and National Association of Child and Youth Care Workers to help learners deal with psychological challenges that may lead to suicide or suicidal thoughts. Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0800 567 567.