Suspect, 52, appears in court for illegal mining

Chengeta was arrested on Tuesday by the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation, assisted by members of Bafokeng Public Order Policing (POP), the Tactical Response Team (TRT), and the Department of Mineral Recourse and Energy (DMRE).

Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Tinyiko Mathebula said the team was following up on information regarding alleged illegal mining activities at a farm in Rustenburg.

“Upon arrival at the site, they allegedly found people mining chrome. When asked to produce mining permits, the individuals indicated that the accused was in possession of the mining permit,” Mathebula said.

“Investigation revealed that the accused was using a permit that does not belong to her. Members of the DMRE confirmed that the accused was unauthorised to mine at that particular site, resulting in her arrest.”