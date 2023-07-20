Suspect, 52, appears in court for illegal mining

Johannesburg – Fifty-two-year-old Magdeline Chengeta appeared before the Mogwase Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday for alleged illegal mining.
Chengeta was arrested on Tuesday by the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation, assisted by members of Bafokeng Public Order Policing (POP), the Tactical Response Team (TRT), and the Department of Mineral Recourse and Energy (DMRE).
Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Tinyiko Mathebula said the team was following up on information regarding alleged illegal mining activities at a farm in Rustenburg.
“Upon arrival at the site, they allegedly found people mining chrome. When asked to produce mining permits, the individuals indicated that the accused was in possession of the mining permit,” Mathebula said.
“Investigation revealed that the accused was using a permit that does not belong to her. Members of the DMRE confirmed that the accused was unauthorised to mine at that particular site, resulting in her arrest.”
According to the Hawks, Chengeta was charged with contravening Section 24 of the National Environmental Management Act 107 of 1998.
The suspect was released on R5 000 bail, and the matter was postponed to August 17, 2023, for further investigation.
The Star