Palesa Madiba. File picture: Supplied

The man suspected of killing and then burying Palesa Madiba in a shallow grave at a house in Soweto has been identified as the uncle of a friend of the deceased. Madiba, a University of Johannesburg student, went missing after spending the weekend at her friend Tshidi Mkhwanazi’s Phiri, Soweto home in 2013.

Her disappearance sent her family and the police on a frantic search that took more than two years, until 2015 when police found her remains in a shallow grave in Mkhwanazi’s backyard after receiving a tip-off.

Dumisani Mkhwanazi, 36, made a second appearance at Protea Magistrate’s Court yesterday where he appeared on charges of murder and defeating the ends of justice.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said it was ready to proceed with the case last year. However, Mkhwanazi was only arrested last week.

“The indictment was ready and a warrant of arrest was also issued in April 2018 and the police were trying to trace the accused, hence there was a delay in bringing him to court,” she said.

Madiba’s uncle, Morena Madiba, told The Star that the family first met Mkhwanazi when they went looking for Palesa at his home in 2013. Madiba added that when the family asked about her whereabouts, the accused answered all of their questions.

“Each and every question we asked about Palesa, he was the one that was answering,” he said.

Madiba said the accused would even answer questions on the behalf of Tshidi.

Madiba added that prior to the accused’s arrest, the Mkhwanazi family had obtained a protection order against Palesa’s family preventing them from going to their house.

“They came with the police and said we were not allowed to go to their house any more because the family has accused them of intimidation,” he said.

Mjonondwane said the State had alleged that Mkhwanazi committed the murder in August 2013, the same month in which she had disappeared.

“A docket was brought to the Protea court in August 2013 where the NPA refused to put the matter on the roll due to the fact that there was insufficient evidence against the accused who was brought before the court by the police then,” she said.

Mjonondwane added that the police continued the investigation until 2016 when the docket was closed.

“Fortunately, for Palesa’s family, the matter was resuscitated,” she said.

Madiba said that the family were aware of Mkhwanazi’s initial arrest in 2013. However, they did not want to make any accusations until the matter was concluded in court.

“This is a police case and the investigating officers are the ones who will point out the culprit and the motive behind why he was arrested again and we will just follow the court process,” he added.

Mkhwanazi’s case was postponed to allow the accused to seek legal representation.

Mjonondwane said that the case would be transferred to the high court where Mkhwanazi would stand trial.