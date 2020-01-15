Suspect nabbed after body of Springs off-duty cop is found in a dam









File photo: Pexels Johannesburg - A man was arrested on suspicion of being behind the death of an off-duty police officer whose body was found on a farm in Nigel, Ekhurhuleni. Gauteng provincial South African Police Services spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters told The Star that the suspect was arrested after 48-year-old Johan Lewis’ body was found on Monday. Peters said that Lewis’ body was discovered by a passerby who allegedly noticed a police vehicle parked on the farm and went to investigate. “The passerby allegedly then found the lifeless body inside the water on the farm, and not far from the scene where the body was found was a state vehicle,” she said. There was speculation that Lewis pursued the suspect before he was overpowered. Peters said preliminary investigations suggest that he was pushed into the dam and drowned.

“Gauteng Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Elias Mawela, has welcomed the arrest and commended the investigating team for the swift arrest,” she said.

Last week a Cape Town undercover cop was shot and killed by a Law Enforcement officer who mistook him for a robber, as he was arresting a suspect in the city centre.

The drama unfolded when Constable Thando Sigcu, a father of three, had managed to capture a suspect wanted for drugs.

Sigcu, 38, who was stationed at Cape Town Central Police Station and had been on duty, was shot while trying to explain who he was.

“He was working undercover and he had arrested the suspect who he had been chasing from the railway station,” said a source.

The suspect Sigcu was arresting was also shot and wounded.

Richard Bosman, the Executive Director for Safety and Security for the City, says the matter was under investigation by the police.

