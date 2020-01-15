Johannesburg - A man was arrested on suspicion of being behind the death of an off-duty police officer whose body was found on a farm in Nigel, Ekhurhuleni.
Gauteng provincial South African Police Services spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters told The Star that the suspect was arrested after 48-year-old Johan Lewis’ body was found on Monday.
Peters said that Lewis’ body was discovered by a passerby who allegedly noticed a police vehicle parked on the farm and went to investigate.
“The passerby allegedly then found the lifeless body inside the water on the farm, and not far from the scene where the body was found was a state vehicle,” she said.
There was speculation that Lewis pursued the suspect before he was overpowered. Peters said preliminary investigations suggest that he was pushed into the dam and drowned.