Suspected bottle store robbers found with firearms and a police uniform

Johannesburg - Nine suspects were arrested in KwaZulu-Natal shortly after they committed an armed robbery at a liquor store in Glencoe on Monday. SAPS Colonel Robert Netshiunda said that the suspects, two of them armed with firearms, allegedly stormed into a liquor store and robbed the store of a large quantity of liquor, money, and sound equipment.

“A team consisting of officers from the Umzinyathi Crime Intelligence, Glencoe K9, and Border Intelligence mobilised resources and operationalised intelligence, which pointed them to a house in the Sithembile area of Dundee, where the suspects were arrested,” said Netshiunda. Netshiunda added that the suspects were found in possession of two firearms whose serial numbers were filed off. Police arrested nine suspects shortly after they committed an armed robbery at a liquor store in Glencoe, KwaZulu-Natal, on Monday. Police seized firearms, stolen liquor and a police uniform. Picture: SAPS The SAPS spokesperson said that upon further searching, a vehicle that was parked on the premises led to the recovery of suspected stolen liquor as well as a police uniform.

“The suspects are believed to be a gang that has been terrorising the communities of Glencoe and Dundee, and they are likely to be linked with a series of armed robberies that have been happening in and around the area. “All nine suspects will appear in the Dundee Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, August 29, 2023,” said Netshiunda. Meanwhile, in Limpopo, traffic officer Kabelo Peter Duba, 34, was arrested for allegedly killing his girlfriend and later dumping her body in Lebowakgomo.

Duba made a brief court appearance on Monday before the Polokwane and Lebowakgomo Magistrate’s Courts, respectively, where he was remanded in custody until Monday, September 4, for further police investigation. According to an SAPS statement, Duba is facing charges of murder, unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition, theft of the deceased’s cellphone, and defeating the ends of justice. “The suspect, attached to the Polokwane Provincial Traffic, was arrested on Thursday, August 24, 2023, at his homestead in Penina Park, Polokwane, by members of the Provincial Murder and Robbery and Tracking Team after he was positively linked with the incident in which the body of an unknown woman was found dumped under a bridge at Chuenespoort in Lebowakgomo policing precinct on Thursday, August 17, 2023,” read the statement.