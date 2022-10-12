Suspected Joburg arsonist nabbed after tip-off

After eluding authorities for two years, Johannesburg’s most wanted suspected arsonist has finally been detained by police following a tip-off. The SAPS Serious and Violent Crime (SVC) unit put into action information received from the National Crime Intelligence and mobilised the SAPS Johannesburg K9, CAP Security and Fidelity Specialised Services for back-up to arrest a suspect believed to be the infamous Johannesburg arsonist on Tuesday evening.

Provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili said the suspect was located walking in Emmarentia around 6pm and was apprehended. The suspect, who terrorised residents in the northern suburbs of Johannesburg for the past two years, is linked to a murder, burglary and 25 counts of arson. According to the Fidelity Services Group, there were no shots fired and no injuries to report.

“It is reported that during the incidents the suspect would break in at affluent houses and after stealing property he would then set the houses alight. In one of the incidents an elderly man lost his life due to smoke inhalation as he was in the house when it was set alight,” Muridili said. Fires at homes in Bryanston, Houghton, Dunkeld, Illovo, Hyde Park and surrounding areas have all been linked to the alleged arsonist. In April this year, Fidelity offered a R100 000 reward for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of the alleged arsonist and instituted a tip-off line for anyone who had information relating to these events.

“The current tip-off is from that line, so as soon as the suspect is convicted we will honour this reward,” said Wahl Bartmann, chief executive of the Fidelity Services Group. Last month, police in Gauteng released the CCTV images and name of the suspect in the multiple cases of arson, murder and burglary. The police said the suspect, named Sentious Novan, had previously been sentenced to seven years, of which four years were suspended for five years. Gauteng police provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela said he appreciated all the law-abiding citizens of Gauteng for their tip-offs following the publication of the wanted suspect’s photo in early September.

“Thank you to those that took the time to call in and share valuable information that has now led to this arrest. It goes to show that with the community on our side we can do more to fight crime,” said Mawela. The commissioner also commended the team that effected the arrest for a job well done. Bartmann said the suspect’s arrest was long overdue and said the group hoped that justice would prevail. “Our thanks and appreciation go to the various SAPS teams and to our Specialist Services unit and CAP who assisted in the operation … We extend our special thanks to the Gauteng SAPS and the SAPS SVC unit,” said Bartmann.