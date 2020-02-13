Suspects flee with guns after forcing cash van off the road in Gauteng









Paramedics airlift a security guard to hospital after being shot by a gang of armed men on the N3. Picture: ER24 Johannesburg - A security guard was seriously injured in a cash-in-transit-heist when heavily armed men wounded him on Thursday morning. The guard and his colleague were near the Leondale offramp on the N3 when they were forced off the road around 8am by a gang that was travelling in a BMW and a GTI. Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Brenda Muridili said the men were travelling towards Durban when the gang forced them off the road. "Shots were fired and the guards were forced out of the car. One guard was shot in the upper body and later airlifted to hospital. His colleague was not injured," she said. Muridili said the armed gang did not take any money but took the security guards' guns.

MONEY TRUCK ROBBERY FOOTAGE : N3 LEONDALE. pic.twitter.com/gMVfVFU5sL — REZA (@crimeairnetwork) February 13, 2020

No one has been arrested, she said.

A video of the event shows a group of men carrying guns surrounding the cash van.

One of them can be seen carrying a backpack and waking to the waiting white BMW. The rest of the gang follows and as they leave in the BMW, a few gunshots can be heard and the white GTI carrying some members of the gang also speeds by.

ER24's Russel Meiring said when they arrived at the scene, the cash van was on the side of the road and the security guard was lying a few meters away from the scene.

"Paramedics assessed the man and found that he has sustained a gunshot wound to his head leaving him in a critical condition.

"The man was treated for his injuries and was provided with advanced life support interventions before he was airlifted by a private medical helicopter to a private hospital,' Meiring said.

This is the second attack on a a cash van this week.

On Monday evening gang of heavily armed men pushed a cash van off the road, forced it open with explosives and shot the driver before fleeing from the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The incident happened in Kempton Park.

The Star