Johannesburg - A security guard was seriously injured in a cash-in-transit-heist when heavily armed men wounded him on Thursday morning.
The guard and his colleague were near the Leondale offramp on the N3 when they were forced off the road around 8am by a gang that was travelling in a BMW and a GTI.
Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Brenda Muridili said the men were travelling towards Durban when the gang forced them off the road.
"Shots were fired and the guards were forced out of the car. One guard was shot in the upper body and later airlifted to hospital. His colleague was not injured," she said.
Muridili said the armed gang did not take any money but took the security guards' guns.