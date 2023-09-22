Suspects in Sosha school space muffin case in court

Suspects who allegedly sold muffins laced with dagga that resulted in 90 learners from Pulamadibogo Primary School in Soshanguve being admitted to hospital this week must be charged for every learner who consumed their muffins, said members of the school governing body (SGB). The plea came after the appearance of Amukelani Nyalungu, 19, and Ofentse Maluleka, 21, in the Soshanguve Magistrate’s Court earlier today.

Dipuo Kgasi, a member of the SGB, said while they were happy the suspects behind the incident had been arrested, they would only breathe a sigh of relief if the court denied them bail. “We are not satisfied until the court decides to deny them bail, because these people nearly killed our children. Over 90 children being affected is way too many. “As we speak only a few are now better, but two are still in hospital. Even this morning a parent informed us that they had to take their child back to get checked as they were suddenly coughing up blood,” she said.

In court, the duo were charged with eight counts of attempted murder, while police are awaiting additional statements from other victims. Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane, however, applauded the swift arrests of the suspects, and that all the affected learners had been discharged from hospital. “We applaud the police for their swiftness in arresting these suspects. We are hopeful that they can apprehend more scrupulous individuals who may be involved in this criminal act, which can stand as a deterrent to others who seek to peddle drugs to our learners.