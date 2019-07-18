Joburg metro police chief David Tembe.

Joburg metro police officers have vowed to shut down their headquarters in Village Main next week. Some 40 officers, including 18 senior superintendents, have been suspended and are awaiting to receive the formal charges.

This follows months of unhappiness within the department after the suspension of two senior officers, directors Sipho Dlepu and David Lekota, who were eventually reinstated by attorney Sandile July of Werksmans.

July found that chief of police David Tembe did not have the powers to suspend.

The firm’s attorneys were set to hear grievances against Tembe and to investigate abuse of power allegations and the questioning of his qualifications, but withdrew at the last moment, citing that July had too much intimate knowledge of the case.

Some 68 senior officers lodged the grievances. Although the two officers were subsequently reinstated, this led to a rift within the ranks.

Nthatisi Modingoane, city spokesperson, confirmed the suspensions, saying they were related to an illegal work stoppage by the officers on February 28.

He confirmed that the two officers who had been reinstated would not be recharged.

Regarding the grievances against Tembe, Modingoane said the hearing was ongoing.

A source who is known to The Star, but refused to be named, said the new suspensions were of officers “who asked too many questions”.

“We will shut down the JMPD headquarters if the illegitimate suspensions are not lifted,” he said.

South African Municipal Workers’ Union spokesperson Jack Mokalapa, confirmed the suspensions and said they “smacked of victimisation” of those who were opposing Tembe.

“There are a few legitimate charges among those 40 suspensions, however, even in those cases, the city has not followed the correct legal procedures,” Mokalapa said.

The union, he said, was in negotiations with the bargaining council and would take all the cases to the Labour Court, if not resolved.