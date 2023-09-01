Taking the fight against drugs to the capital city

Johannesburg - Well-known drug buster and television host Xolani Khumalo is taking his fight against drugs to the Union Buildings. Khumalo, who rose to popularity through his television show Sizokuthola on Moja Love, details how the scourge of drugs has compelled him to take a stand.

In a video widely shared on social media, he explains that a march will take place on September 15, and implores South Africans to take part. Khumalo says the march aims to submit a memorandum in which the government is requested to implement a national drug masterplan with immediate effect. "People of South Africa, my name is Xolani Khumalo. We are facing a huge problem with drugs. We have a big problem that is killing our nation. I am urging all of you to see what we are seeing. Our nation is dying. Please assist us. On September 15, 2023, there's a march going to the Union Buildings, and that march is about drugs.

“So we are saying that those who want to go to the march must group themselves according to where they stay so that they can go to the march. So that we can go and submit a memorandum. We want harsher sentences for those arrested because of drugs. This is destroying our nation. “We want them to implement a national drug masterplan with immediate effect. Because the longer we wait, the more our nation dies. Some people are subjected to abuse; I have seen it and I have walked that path," says Khumalo. Khumalo has been candid about the motivation behind his fight against drugs. The television personality explained that despite not getting full support from the local police, he continues raiding drug-infested areas and busting drug lords to keep South Africa clean.

Khumalo also became a hot subject after a raid led to a man's death a few months ago. The television channel identified the deceased as Robert "Kicks" Varrie. A statement confirmed that the crew was within the vicinity of the premises when Varrie was being questioned; however, the channel is still investigating the circumstances that led to the deceased having to be allegedly hurried to hospital. While the channel waits for the autopsy results to determine the cause of death, it has vowed to co-operate with any investigations that may be initiated.