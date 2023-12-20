Talks deadlock at Impala Platinum Mine as strike enters third day

Impala Platinum Mine has reported that negotiations with its more than 2 000 mineworkers who have staged a sit-in underground have reached a stalemate at their Rasimone shaft operations in Rustenburg, North West. This comes after the workers have reportedly rejected their union leadership.

It has been reported that since the sit-in on Monday, only 75 workers have resurfaced due to health reasons. More than 2 000 Impala Platinum miners are refusing to emerge from underground because of contractual disputes. The mine said the workers were said to have embarked on an wildcat strike since Monday.

The strike comes just two weeks after 13 miners were killed at the mine in Rustenburg after its cage collapsed last month, in what was described as a “serious safety incident”. Management has since suspended mining operations at the two shafts and recalled all employees from the underground working areas. In a statement, the mine said that as of 3pm on Monday, there were more than 2 205 employees underground.

On Tuesday, the mine in a statement said talks have remained deadlocked and the situation unresolved. Through its spokesperson, Johan Theron, it said is concerned by the volatile situation as miners remain underground due to misinterpretations and misunderstanding of recent developments in the ownership of the mine. “At this stage, it appears the underlying source of contention, which has motivated the illegal underground protest, is principally among employees and relates to several misinterpretations and misunderstandings brought to the fore by recent change in ownership at Impala Bafokeng. Ostensibly, these views are shared by those initiating the illegal protest action,” the mine said.

The mine indicated that it had contacted and consulted with the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) to plead with the employees to return to the surface. The mine further indicates that there could be an issue with pension fund balances, historical profit employee shares as well as statutory taxes that could have fuelled the strike. “It is with grave concern Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (Implats or the Group) reports that the illegal underground protest at Impala Bafokeng remains unresolved. The protest action began at the operation’s Bafokeng Rasimone Platinum Mine on the morning of Monday, 18 December 2023, without the sanction of the operation’s representative union, the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM).”