Tania Campbell returns as mayor of Ekurhuleni following ANC ‘betrayal’

By: Itumeleng Mafisa and Noxolo Miya
Johannesburg - In a surprise turn of events, former Ekurhuleni mayor Tania Campbell has returned as the mayor of the city following a collapse in negotiations between the ANC and the EFF.
Campbell won back the mayoral seat with 124 votes. She was competing with the ANC's Jongizizwe Dlabathi who was nominated by former mayor Mzwandile Masina. He received 99 votes.
Dlabathi’s nomination saw the EFF’s candidate Nkhululeko Dunga pulling out of the mayoral race.
The EFF was incensed by the ANC’s decision to field its own candidate.
The Star understands the ANC was not happy with the EFF demanding the mayoral and at least three MMC positions.
Some EFF members were so upset they vowed to ensure the ANC would never run the City of Ekurhuleni. The EFF has 31 seats in council while the ANC has over 80 seats.
The EFF were kingmakers whose votes contributed to Campbell’s return as mayor.
Jongizizwe Dlabathi, from KwaThema, is the ANC’s chief whip in Ekurhuleni. He is the youngest within ANC ranks.
It is not clear how the breakdown in relations between the EFF and the ANC in Ekurhuleni will affect negotiations in the City of Johannesburg where the opposition bloc is preparing for a motion of no confidence against DA mayor Mpho Phalatse.
