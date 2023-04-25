Tears as devastated Katlego Mpholo’s family go to identify his body

Johannesburg - The family of Katlego Mpholo, who said yesterday that they had suffered irreparable damage as a result of his death, went to identify his body. Mpholo’s inconsolable mother, Monica Matsie, was seen breaking down and and struggling to talk about her son.

When DNA from Matsie and that of the burnt body discovered in Thabo Bester’s prison cell were compared, Mpholo, 32, was positively identified. His body was used as a decoy by convicted murderer and rapist Bester. The family of Mpholo want answers on how his body ended up in cell 35 of Mangaung Prison, where Bester faked his death.

Bester’s girlfriend, Dr Nandipha Magudumana, claimed several bodies from government mortuaries, saying one was her customary husband’s burnt body and the other her father. Magudumana is expected back in court on May 3 and 4 to apply for bail, while her dad Zolile Sekeleni and Bester are expected back in court on May 16. Katlego’s father, Batho Mpholo, said he had reunited with his son in 2018.

He said Katlego used to live with his grandmother, Matsietsi Ralilateng, in a back room, and he was a sports fanatic. Mpholo said he used to post a lot on Facebook until he noticed his son had stopped. Ralilateng said the family was wounded by this incident and needed closure. “This is difficult. We are hurt; we are in pain. I have to remain strong and go and see his body,” said Ralilateng, while next to her, Matsie burst into tears.