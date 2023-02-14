Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane’s send-off ceremony to be held on Thursday

Johannesburg - The memorial service of South African entertainment entrepreneur, seasoned chef and celebrated author Tebello’ Tibz’ Motsoane will take place on Thursday at Sacred Heart College in Observatory, Johannesburg.

Hip-hop maestro AKA, real name Kiernan Forbes, and his friend and former manager Motsoane were gunned down outside a popular eatery on Durban’s Florida Road on Friday evening. The SAPS has mounted a manhunt for the gunmen, with images of the two of them caught on CCTV doing the rounds on social media.