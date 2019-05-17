Relebogile Mabotja lends her talents to the Fresh Breakfast Show on Metro FM weekday mornings. Picture: Supplied

Relebogile Mabotja is an actress, presenter, radio host, singer, producer, writer, musical director and currently the vice-chairperson of Southern African Music Rights Organisation (Samro). With so much on her plate, the 33-year-old lives by the term ‘the world is your oyster’ and she is making use of every opportunity. She spoke to The Star about her technology habits:

How is your relationship with your followers on social media?

Very intimate to be honest. I respond to everyone and I am very accessible.

What are your thoughts on internet trolls and how do you respond to them?

Where there are teaching opportunities, I take the time to respond. It’s the same approach as what I’d have in talk radio. Where a person is being hateful, I generally mute. I don’t block so they can continue to see me shine.

What are your thoughts on fake Twitter accounts, and what do you think should be done about them?

People don’t open fake accounts to anonymously do good. It’s generally for something negative. So cut ‘em.

Before you buy a gadget, what are some of the key things that you look out for?

Price vs. How it’s going to make my life easier and how it is to learn and incorporate into my life.

What was the first cellphone brand you had?

Nokia at 15. What was my dad thinking?!?

What do you understand of the term IoT?

Having multiple devices connecting through the internet

If you could come up with an app, what would you call it and what would it do?

An app that helps you create solutions for your problems - The Fixer.