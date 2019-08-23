Ntombi Nguni, Bongiswa Maqina, Siyamthanda Mahlasela, Babalwa Jama are empowering themselves and their families as female Uber drivers. Picture:Supplied

Female driver-partners operating on the Uber app have shown that in a predominantly male-dominated industry, they too can rise above gender stereotypes. The results from a recent Driving Toward Equality report showed the benefits that ride sharing has provided female drivers. This included “flexibility” and “hidden benefits”, such as the additional security of an emergency in-app button and GPS-tracking of every trip.

Due to ride sharing, female riders felt more independent and had increased freedom of movement.

Babalwa Jama and Ntombi Nungu are two Uber female driver-partners who have used the technology of the app to help better their lives and work.

Jama, 37, works as a financial literacy trainer when she’s not busy driving with Uber. A mother of two boys, she enjoys providing financial literacy training to the youth in her community so that she can educate them on how to better manage their finances. Uber has given her the opportunity to provide for her children.

She said that the location tracking features and the in-app emergency button had helped her feel a lot more comfortable and safer when she was driving.

“Uber has allowed me to start my own business on training and development in financial literacy, which has provided me with the means to support myself, and has given me the opportunity to set and achieve my own goal of being a successful businesswoman.”

Nungu is a 29-year-old driver-partner and a single mother of two. She says that the steady cash flow that Uber provides has enabled her to have a decent standard of living as she doesn't have to wait until month end to receive an income.

“The flexibility that Uber offers me means that I can always be available to my children as I don't need to ask my boss for permission to do anything.”

This has empowered her to invest wisely for her future so she can provide for her children. Nungu’s most memorable rider asked to be picked up at a private airport where she had to pass through two gates that operated with sensors. However, when she got to the second gate, the sensors malfunctioned and she ended up getting stuck and could not get out. That’s when she decided to utilise the Uber in-app emergency assist feature which alerted third-party emergency personnel to come to her aid.

The feature, along with the other safety attractions that the app allows, has provided her with a sense of security. Through using Uber, she hopes to save enough money to go back to school one day so that she can make something of herself and grow a business.