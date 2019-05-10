The HP Spectre X360 is a good looking, design-inspired, multi-functional and portable machine. Picture (HP)

My three week love affair with the HP Spectre X360 left me heartbroken after it had to go back to its headquarters. On arrival, it took a while to get it out of its packaging- a big box filled with soft sponge and lots of cardboard. But the surprise waiting inside was very much worth it.

I am all about aesthetics and this machine exceeded my expectations. The clean gem-cut, aluminium design with its angular edges make it truly shine. It’s light, portable and comes with a leather pouch you can pack it into that doesn’t make it look like you are even carrying a laptop.

It makes a statement in its unique Poseidon Blue colour with gold/brass sides. The sleek shape adds to its beauty. The precision is effortlessly elegant; applause to the design team is well deserved.

It sits perfectly on the lap and has the added bonus of a tablet flip that makes it feel like a real tablet with its 14.5mm thin fit. With a 13 inch screen, the machine weighs around 1.32kg meaning it will never feel heavy on your arm or in your bag.

Picture: Thobile Mazibuko

The Spectre X360 is thin on the edges; one can miss the ports available on it. It comes with 2 USB Type-C3.1 Gen 2 ports, 1 headphone/microphone combo and 1 USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type A. There is a slot for a memory card as well. It comes with a 16GB DDR4 high memory capacity, the strong and durable Corning Gorilla Glass and a 4K micro edge display with a 3840x 2160 resolution.

The audio is by Bang & Olufsen with HP quad speakers and audio boost. Bang & Olufsen is a high end luxury Danish consumer electronics company that designs and manufactures audio products, TV sets and telephones. HP did not leave anything to chance when they were thinking about the design + technology enhancements.

One thing I really liked about the machine was its intuitive ability to note the patterns of how I work offering me suggestions to better perform, the added image home screen information and of course the touch screen benefits.

The smart tech is best featured with its security. An IR (infrared) camera, fingerprint reader, privacy camera kill switch and a privacy screen ticked all my introvert boxes and helped me relax knowing I could use the laptop in public without anyone seeing what I was working on.

Picture: Thobile Mazibuko

HP says the battery goes the distance with the world’s longest battery life but I didn’t quite experience that. It carried me for a while but I did not expect it to carry as much as a bigger machine would. Admittedly, I didn’t test it for 22 hours straight. It’s efficient for on the go work and overnight projects but you should keep your charger close by.

This charger is also a functional accessory and most importantly small enough to carry around with you in your bag.

Ultimately the HP Spectre X360 really is ‘performance beyond expectations’. The sleek machine is also available in Dark Ash Silver.

This beauty retails for R26 999 and I am already saving up for it.