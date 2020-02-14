#TECHPAGE: Safer internet for children and parents









The Film and Publication Board hosted Safer Internet Day with Google in Rustenburg to teach schoolchildren about using the internet wisely and safely. Photo: Supplied As the world marked Safer Internet Day on Tuesday, Google also launched their new online safety programme Be Internet Awesome. Together with the Film and Publication Board (FPB), Google hosted learners from various schools in Rustenburg for a day of learning. Google also announced a $1M pan-African Google.org fund to support innovative ideas around privacy, trust and safety for families online across sub-Saharan Africa. Be Internet Awesome seeks to help minors explore the internet safely and confidently, while the Google.org grant will provide funding to help develop further programmes that aim to do this - for children and their families. Funding applications will be requested through an open call and the fund will be administered by a partner in South Africa. “Google is committed to a safe internet for children. We are also passionate about the empowerment of organisations who share this commitment. The fund will be administered by a third-party partner on behalf of Google.org, and we will be sharing details on application criteria and deadlines soon,” said Fortune Mgwili-Sibanda, head of public policy and government relations at Google Africa. Analyst Yolanda Mlonzi presented the Be Internet Awesome programme at the event.

“There are 3.9 billion people going online daily, putting up a status, researching for work and watching a YouTube video. The numbers are growing. In terms of children, there are more than 175 000 children who go online for the first time every single day.”

According to the stats, children are accessing technology at a younger age every year; 84% of 6 to 12-year-olds are using tablets on a weekly basis and 77% of children in that age range are using smartphones on a weekly basis.

“This is not surprising especially when we think about how parents give their children their tablets to use and that is how kids access the internet. But at the same time parents don’t put these safety parameters in terms of how kids use those devices.”

The programme introduces children to technology to learn the basics so they can be safer, more confident explorers online and also includes giving adults the tools they need to set digital ground rules as their children explore.

“We are always connected online but do we know how to use the internet in a responsible way, that does not harm us and brings us benefits. When we talk about the internet, it is an amazing space. It can get bad if you don’t know how to protect yourself online. It’s important for parents and teachers to not be afraid of the internet as well.”

Mlonzi said things like setting digital boundaries could help parents.

“For example parents can say their kids can only spend one hour on their phone a day. Establishing these things can help parents manage how their children spend time online.

“We also focus on educators and have curriculum and content for parents as well. For teachers the curriculum looks at online safety that covers five lessons.”

Those lessons are Privacy & Security: Secure your secrets. (Be Internet Strong), Cyberbullying & Online Cruelty: It's cool to be kind. (Be Internet Kind), Phishing & Scams: Don't fall for fake, Online Reputation: Share with care and Inappropriate Content: When in doubt, talk it out.

“It’s important to arm parents with resources that can spark conversations. These resources help them start these conversations and help educate them on what social media is.”

Mgwili-Sibanda said children are being exposed to the internet at their most vulnerable age and it was important to ensure that they do so as safely as possible.

Safer Internet Day is celebrated every second Tuesday of February.



