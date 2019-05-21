Mother-of-two Daisy Mafora described how her son Odirile Mafora, a Grade 5 learner at Kgalagatsane Primary School in Reagile, Koster, in North West, died.

All that Odirile Mafora wanted for his 10th birthday was a cake.



However, his life was cut short three days before his birthday after dying from injuries sustained when he was allegedly pushed down the stairs by a 17 year old school mate who also trampled on him as he lay on the ground.





Teachers are alleged to have not done anything nor even taken the child to hospital even though they had been informed that the older boy had attacked.





His death has left his mother, Daisy, shattered.





“I am deeply hurt by my son's death. I was not expecting it,” a devastated Daisy Mafora said.





The mother-of-two described how Odirile, a Grade 5 learner at Kgalagatsane Primary School in Reagile, Koster, in North West, died.

“He urinated blood, could not sit, could not eat, he was paralysed, his hands and legs were not moving,” the tearful mom said.

She said an upset Odirile returned home from school on May 10, and vomited during the night.

The next morning, his right leg was not functioning.

“He complained that he was having cramps and by Monday he had lost the use of his legs and arms. I took him to the hospital, where he was admitted.”

She said that before Odirile went to the hospital, he told her that a 17-year-old Grade 7 learner at the school had hit him with an open hand on his head before pushing him down the stairs. The teenager followed him as he rolled down the stairs and trampled on him.

Her son died in hospital on May 16, three days shy of his 10th birthday.

His funeral will be held in Koster on Saturday. The cause of his death was not yet known as the post-mortem results were not immediately available.

The family were expecting to find out the cause of death on Tuesday.

“All he wanted was a cake on his birthday,” the distraught mother said.

She described her son as a hyperactive child who dreamt of being a police officer.

Odirile’s grandmother Morwadi Phekola said she suspected his attacker threatened to beat him up if he disclosed what had happened to him.

“A child will not keep quiet while he is in pain. I suspect he was told not to say a word,” said Phekola.

According to the family, when the incident occurred the teachers were in a meeting. One of Odirile’s friends went to report the incident, but a teacher turned him back, saying there was a meeting in progress.

The teenager who attacked Odirile apparently claimed he had insulted him.

North West police spokesperson Captain Sam Tselanyane said police were investigating a case of murder.

“According to information, the 17-year-old attacked a group of learners on the stairs at the school. While the other learners managed to run away, the nine-year-old was caught, beaten and pushed downstairs. The perpetrator then allegedly followed and further assaulted the victim.

“The police were informed on May 16 that the victim had passed on. As a result, the suspect was arrested for alleged murder." African News Agency (ANA)