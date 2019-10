Teen stabbed with scissors in class allegedly by fellow pupil









Picture: saeed kebriya/Pixabay * This story has been updated Johannesburg - A 14-year-old pupil ran to the staff-room then collapsed and died there after being stabbed allegedly by another pupil in class with a pair of scissors. The incident happened at Thuto Tiro Comprehensive school in Sebokeng on Monday morning. Police said when they arrived they found a schoolboy with a stab wound in the chest. An ambulance had arrived, but the school by did not make it. He was pronounced dead while he lay in the sick room at the school.

It's not yet known what led to the stabbing and Gauteng MEC of Education and Youth Panyaza Lesufi on Tuesday made his way to the school upon hearing the news.

A dejected Lesufi said the information they received was that the two pupils, both aged 14, were fighting in the classroom around 8am.

It's not yet known what the fight was about and where the teacher was but a pupil took out a pair of scissors and stabbed a fellow pupil, he said.

"After being stabbed, the pupil ran to the staff room where he later died. Police are already there and I am also on my way to get more details," he said.

While the teachers saw him die, the deceased's classmates witnessed his stabbing.

Lesufi did not know whether the pupil was stabbed once or several times.

This is one of the many stabbing incidents that have happened in the province so far and Lesufi said what is happening in schools was a reflection of the society in which the pupils live.

"Just check the recent statistics released by the Minister of Police and you will realise that we are a violent country," Lesufi said.

The suspect was arrested at the school in front of his parents, police said. He will remain in custody until he appears in court.

The Star and ANA