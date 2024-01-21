Tempo restaurant shooting leaves 3 injured over lovers’ tiff

Three patrons were injured at the luxurious Tempo restaurant in Sunninghill, Johannesburg, over the weekend following a shoot-out over an alleged “lovers’ tiff”. In a video which has since gone viral, patrons at the restaurant can be seen and heard screaming and ducking for cover while the sound of bullets flying continues to ring outside the restaurant.

A regular patron who spoke to The Star following the incident described the evening as quiet and filled with the regular who’s who of the entertainment scene. The witness said from what they heard, the argument allegedly started after a well-known businessman attempted to take his girlfriend from one of the DJs who was booked to play on the night.

“Security at Tempo is generally tight because of the attention it has been receiving recently, obviously it attracts enemies. Be that as it may, the incident was just a coincidence. “Allegedly, a guy wanted to get inside with his goons in an attempt to take his girlfriend from some DJ who was booked to play. Naturally, security at the venue had the right to protect its patrons, including the DJ. However, the situation worsened, then they exchanged fire and bullets were flying all over. The guy was shot in the rib, along with one of hostesses who was at the entrance of the venue,” he said. The patron, who described the incident as something similar to an action movie, said they were scared as there were allegedly at least five to six men with rifles.