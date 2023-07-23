Tender fraud suspects’ case postponed to August

Johannesburg - The case of two men involved in tender fraud has been postponed at the Rustenburg Magistrate’s Court. The matter has been moved to August 15, to allow for the arrest of the remaining suspects before the matter is transferred to the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court for trial.

Obakeng Mokgale, 39, and Orebotse James Tlale, 40, were granted bail of R30 000 each, and they were warned not to interfere with State witnesses and to avail themselves for the next court sitting. According to a statement by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the former employees of the Rustenburg Local Municipality were arrested by the Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation on Wednesday, July 19, and charged with four counts of fraud. "These charges relate to a tender that was awarded by the Rustenburg Local Municipality for High Mast Lights to be installed at Kanana Phase 2 and Robega Phase 2 in Rustenburg.

“All procurement processes were duly followed for the tender to be awarded. Investigations reveal that the tender was awarded to a company that was not compliant, owing to fraudulent documents that were submitted in order to be awarded the tender," added the statement. The two were notified of the non-compliance but continued to recommend that the tender be awarded to the said company, it said. "The company is said to have also submitted fraudulent invoices amounting to more than R1.7 million for a service that was not rendered.

“The accused continued to sign the procurement documents, pretending to have seen the service that was rendered, for payment to be processed. “The municipality has since instituted internal disciplinary processes that resulted in the dismissal of the two, and criminal charges were subsequently registered," read the statement. The NPA said that police are expected to carry out the arrest of the remaining suspects before the next court sitting. Investigations into the matter have been completed, and the State is ready to proceed with the trial.