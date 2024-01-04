Thabo Mbeki Foundation slams death hoax reports made on social media

The Thabo Mbeki Foundation has slammed the death hoax against former president Thabo Mbeki, citing the reports as unfounded. This is not the first time that Mbeki has fallen victim to death claims: in 2021, the foundation slammed the false reports immediately.

The recent statement reads: “The Thabo Mbeki Foundation is aware of recent, unfounded reports circulating on social media regarding the health of the patron of the Thabo Mbeki Foundation, President Thabo Mbeki. “We categorically deny these reports and wish to assure the public that President Mbeki is in good health. “We urge caution and responsible engagement with online information, particularly during a time when misinformation can spread rapidly.

“We appreciate your concern and ask that you rely on official channels for accurate information about President Mbeki’s well-being and activities. “Thank you for your continued support and understanding.“ In June 2021, a WhatsApp message claiming to be from a News24 journalist erroneously stated that Mbeki had died of Covid-19 during the pandemic.