Thando uses airwaves to do good

Thando Thabethe is proving that she is more than a radio personality and actress, by using her platform as the host of the 947 Drive show with Thando, to play it forward. Recently, Thabethe and her radio team demonstrated the show's dedication to making positive social impact by highlighting the plight of an unemployed mother who is trying to provide for her three children.

According to reports, the financial hardships prevented the mother from buying vital school supplies such as uniforms and stationery. The radio personality, recognised for her empathy and compassion, seized the opportunity to help turn things around. The 947 Drive with Thando crew rose to the occasion with an incredible offer that had many listeners lauding them for their efforts.

In addition to paying for the family's groceries, the commitment promised to give the kids uniforms to continue their schooling. The family will get groceries worth R5 000 a month for a full year as a sign of the show’s continued commitment to providing a lifeline to the suffering mother. Speaking about the initiative, Thabethe said her work was not just about entertainment - it stretches beyond the airwaves.

“At 947 Drive with Thando, we believe in the power of community and the ability of our platform to create positive change. It’s not just about entertaining, it’s about being there for our listeners and making a meaningful difference in their lives,’’ said Thabethe. Apart from radio, Thabethe has given her followers a front-row seat into her life in her reality show, ‘Unstoppable’. The first season of the series was centred around showing the in’s and out’s of what makes her tick, while being transparent about the dynamics with her mom Sibongile, sister Sanele, her business partner and bestie Tumi Maimela, childhood friend and media personality Mantsoe “Pout” Tsatsi, and radio producer friend Given Baloyi.