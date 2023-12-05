The ‘boogieman of amapiano’, De Mthuda, drops an album

De Mthuda, also referred to as “the boogieman of amapiano”, makes a comeback with a new album called “Baba Yaga”, inspired by turning a new page in his life mentally, spiritually, and musically. The recently released 10-track album showcases everything most of his fans love about him and more: clean production, sparkling features, and a variety of tracks poised to become the December soundtrack.

“The inspiration behind the album and title is me transitioning to another chapter in my life, musically, spiritually, and mentally. For the longest time, people have always referred to me as John Wick. What people don’t know is that Baba Yaga is the person they called to solve everything, the boogieman, not John Wick. I am the boogieman of amapiano, the real starring,” he explained. Baba Yaga’s lead single, “Muntu Wam”, will set the tone for what listeners can immerse themselves in on the new record. The song sees De Mthuda returning to work with long-time collaborators Da Muziqal Chef, while he features Sino Msolo and Murumba Pitch on the vocals.

It is also explained that after listening to snippets for weeks, fans will finally be glad that, starting today, they will be able to add “Muntu Wam” and more favourites from his new album. The past few years have been about the star showing consistency, having released several albums and even more singles, including the iconic 2021 anthem, “John Wick”. The song would go on to serve as a precursor for what was to come next as De Mthuda went on to bring the Baba Yaga, the nickname given to John Wick in the iconic films, to life.

He also recently celebrated receiving gold and platinum plaques. Speaking about the elating news, he said it was all a dream. De Mthuda had a total of 621 million, and 589 million audio streams and 32 million video streams on his much-celebrated songs. “Dakwa Yini” – 17 470 units – Gold

“Maplankeng” – 16 359 units – Gold “uMsholozi” – 87 737 units – 4 Platinum “John Wick” – 181 885 units – 9 Platinum

“Abekho Ready” – 140 313 units – 7 Platinum “Emlanjeni” – 90 917 units – 4 Platinum “Jola” – 102 524 units – 5 Platinum

“Khanda Liyazula” – 15 432 units – Gold “Buya” – 16 142 units – Gold “Sgudi Snyc” – 68 152 units – 3 Platinum

“iThuba” – 17 765 units – Gold “Umona” – 20 215 units – Platinum “I am humbled. It was all a dream. This is not for me, but for my fans, the people of Vosloorus, South Africa. Amapiano has changed our lives and the people, and the label supports us.