The controversial subject of Lady Zamar and Sjava intensifies as videos surface on social media

The chatter about Lady Zamar and Sjava have shown no signs of abating on social media, as fans continue to add their assertions about the rape allegations that surfaced in 2019. Yamikani Janet Banda, fondly known as Lady Zamar, who was in a romantic relationship with Sjava, made claims that Sjava had raped her in a hotel room.

The case was later thrown out by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in 2020, on grounds that they believed “the facts or evidence does not support a successful prosecution”. Despite the matter being settled legally, it continues to spark a divide among their fans. This has also seen, Lady Zamar, write a lengthy post on Twitter about being continually vilified for everything she opens up about.

“Why do you guys hate me so much? how have I become such an easy target for you guys? you guys don’t know me or my full story and you don’t know why I’ve kept quiet for such a long time... you guys have no idea how you break a person.” “I can’t move on from your assumptions of what happened to me... you’ve made your opinions my truth... what’s the end goal of all this hate and why are you so determined to believe a story that’s not even full of mine?” she said. In a video that is doing rounds on social media, Lady Zamar speaks about the importance of consent.