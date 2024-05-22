The country is run from London because CR can’t think for himself – MK Party

South Africa is run from London and Stellenbosch because President Cyril Ramaphosa is unable to think for himself. These are assertions of uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP) secretary-general Sihle Ngubane as verbal shots were fired at ‘The Star’ political dialogue held at the Joburg Theatre on Wednesday.

Various political party leaders had been in attendance to convince South Africans as to why they were the correct party to take over the government ahead of next Wednesday’s elections. The room was packed to capacity as the Sun Party, Rise Mzantsi, ANC, the SA Rainbow Alliance, Build One SA and an independent candidate, Louis Lebenberg, were represented by their respective leaders. The programme had to stop for nearly an hour after supporters started hackling speakers during the debate, however, it continued.

During his debate, Ngubane said South Africa was still being governed from London. “They (ANC) failed to free us from colonialism, there is nothing the ANC decides without consulting Stellenbosch… so the decision is not made by the black child,” Ngubane said. He said the ANC had never been shaken as it has since the arrival of the MKP.

“2024 is the new 1994 but Cyril Ramaphosa still can’t think for himself… and we see that because they have not done anything about the land questions… And they have not done anything about that because the master has told them not to touch the land. “The country is run from London by people controlling the ANC,” he said. Ngubane questioned why there was no load shedding weeks before elections.