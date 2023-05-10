The courts must put away Sandlana, says witness of IPHC massacre

Johannesburg - The leader of Rivers of the Living Waters Church, Bafana Steven Zondo, appeared in the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria on charges of rape and sexual assault on Wednesday. This while his counterpart, International Pentecostal Holiness Church Jerusalem (IPHC) faction leader Michael Sandlana, appeared in the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court on charges of corruption after his wife, Benedicta Sandlana, opened a case of corruption against him.

Benedicta made the discovery that fraud had been perpetrated against her after she struggled to make transactions using her bank account. She opened another fraud case with the Alberton police when she allegedly found out that the ownership of her Mercedes-Benz C-Class, previously registered in her name, had been changed. Last month, The Star reported that the SAPS had a hot potato on its hands after a leaked vetting report between the SAPS and the State Security Agency on Sandlana.

According to the report, Sandlana has two ID numbers in his name, one from 1961 and another stating his year of birth as 1966. The report finds that Sandlana has several addresses, was charged with possession of an illegal firearm, was initially declined a firearm licence, but was later legally granted a firearm. Sandlana leads a splinter group of the once-glorious church under the founder, Gayton Modise, who was succeeded by his son, MG Modise.

The SAPS, however, told The Star last month that they could not respond to questionsas it might jeopardise the investigation into Sandlana. The church’s headquarters, known as Silo, is still recovering from an attack that left many dead and wounded. In a statement in 2020, National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said 41 suspects allegedly linked to the attack appeared in the Westonaria Magistrate’s Court charged with murder, attempted murder and malicious damage to property. At least 41 men were arrested during the attack at Silo and they appeared in the Westonaria Magistrate’s Court charged with murder, attempted murder and malicious damage to property. The plot is said to have been to topple the church’s legitimate leader, Bishop Leonard Modise.

Margaret Nhleko, who was at the church on the day of the shooting, spoke to The Star outside the court yesterday. “On the day of the killings, we just saw cars moving into the Silo. My sister said to me, 'Naba abantu bakaSandlana, bafuna isitulo sika Ntate' loosely translated meaning ‘Sandlana’s people are here; they want the bishop’s seat’. “Then I heard gunshots, and the white cars surrounded the place. We began praying for our father, Leonard ‘Jakobo’ Modise. Many men stood against them, but the gunfire became overwhelming. Several people were shot. They took Bongani (who later died) and put him in the boot. But they couldn’t seize Silo.”

Nhleko said Sandlana launched a hostile takeover of the church after MG’s death. "I grew up in the church knowing that Jakobo (Leonard Modise) would be the successor, and the attack was actually to kill him. That man (Sandlana) has done a lot of evil; look at where he is today, in court after defrauding his own wife. The courts must put Sandlana away," Nhleko said. Sandlana has not responded to any of The Star’s questions in recent weeks.