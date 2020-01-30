The curious case of missing Wits student Thami Mashiane









The family of Thami Boipelo Mashiane received various tip-offs on her whereabouts. Johannesburg - Mystery surrounds events leading to the disappearance of a 21-year-old Wits University student who was last seen looking “confused” around the Joburg CBD. The disappearance of Thami Boipelo Mashiane has been trending on Twitter and Facebook in efforts to find her safely. The third-year BA student was last seen on the corner of King George and Bok streets in Joubert Park on Sunday. Thami’s aunt, Sharon Mashiane, told The Star that the family had not been able to sleep or eat properly since her niece disappeared. “We are like zombies,” she said. Thami’s brother, Lerato Mashiane, said she left their home in the Vaal on Friday morning to register at Wits and said she would sleep at a friend’s place but return on Monday.

However, on Monday morning Thami’s friend called the family and asked if her friend had made it back home because she could not contact her. The family then went to the Hillbrow police station and opened a missing person’s case.

“The friend she went to said she was there on Friday, dropped off her bags and left. She came back to the friend’s house on Saturday morning, took a nap during the day and in the evening left again, saying she was going to buy a cigarette. That was the last time her friend saw her,” Lerato said.

He said that during the friend’s and family’s search for Thami, a witness approached the family and told them he saw Thami on Saturday evening walking with two “dodgy-looking” men.

“He approached her and asked her what was wrong and she told him that she was stranded and needed to get home,” he said.

The witness went to his home in Maboneng with her.

He last saw her on Sunday morning when she said she was going to buy a cigarette. She was seen by security guards smoking across the street from the man’s building.

Subsequently, the family received tip-offs from people who saw Thami around Kitchener’s Carvery Bar in Braamfontein on Saturday, Sunday and Monday evening and around Esselen Street in Hillbrow on Tuesday morning.

Thami’s aunt Sharon said the family felt relieved that she had been seen but were worried about the locations.

“We went to where she was sighted today and it’s worrying because there are drugs everywhere and we’re worried about what’s happening.”

Lerato added that the family suspected that Thami may have had an emotional breakdown because she had mental health issues and had been off her medication since she disappeared.

Police spokesperson Mathapelo Peters said a search was under way.

The Star