The disappearance of Thami Boipelo Mashiane has been trending on Twitter and Facebook in efforts to find her safely. The third-year BA student was last seen on the corner of King George and Bok streets in Joubert Park on Sunday.
Thami’s aunt, Sharon Mashiane, told The Star that the family had not been able to sleep or eat properly since her niece disappeared.
“We are like zombies,” she said.
Thami’s brother, Lerato Mashiane, said she left their home in the Vaal on Friday morning to register at Wits and said she would sleep at a friend’s place but return on Monday.