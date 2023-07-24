The Edit to take your picture-perfect portraits this Sunday

Johannesburg - The Photobooth Party in Braamfontein, Johannesburg CBD, is now known as The Edit and promises to filter in the coming summer with renewed focus as the much-adored event relaunches on July 30 at 99 Juta. Curated by creative agency Huemxn, the event sees guests attend to have their picture-perfect portraits taken by some of Johannesburg’s favourite photographers, such as Austin Malema, Anthony Bila, Chisanga Mubanga and Kgomotso Neto. The Edit has taken on a refreshed approach, looking to spotlight both the photographer and the fashion designer.

“Simply put, The Edit is curated to stylishly embrace each season as well as celebrate our local fashion brands that are impactfully leaving their mark. To kick-start The Edit’s 2023 edition, The Edit will be partnering with By Phume, a gender-neutral fashion brand that produces hand-made statement pieces using high levels of craftsmanship." “Established in 2019, By Phume was founded by South African designer and mechanical engineering graduate Phumelela Malinga, who initially thought By Phume would be a space where he could conceptualise and bring creative ideas to life,” read a statement by the curators Huemxn.

“The agency itself recently moved into the 99 Juta space, intending to curate social, cultural and educational experiences at 99 Juta. The Edit seeks to offer guests a unique and unforgettable socialising experience that allows them to interact and engage with the local fashion community over some drinks and well-curated music by some of Johannesburg’s finest DJs. “With styling pieces available at the event as well as photo shoot curation for guests directed by By Phume, guests can expect to have their imagery taken by Lawrence Symonds, one of Johannesburg's finest photographers, who has the personality to match. “He has cemented himself within the creative space as a force to reckon with, taking on roles that go beyond the camera as he also expresses his creativity through graphic design, editing and fashion design, to name a few,” read the statement.